Re: “Drivers must always use turn signals, state high court rules”:

For the last 20 years, I have thought Seattle drivers were either lazy or lacking common sense, when their turn indicators were so seldom used. I had no idea there was an option to not use them.

My father taught us to drive, and he had four edicts:

  • You can’t go faster than the guy in front of you.
  • If you can read the license at 65 mph, you’re too close.
  • Always be aware of what everyone is doing.
  • And be damn sure everyone knows what you are doing.

Jaye Baptie, Seattle

