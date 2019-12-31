Re: “Drivers must always use turn signals, state high court rules”:

For the last 20 years, I have thought Seattle drivers were either lazy or lacking common sense, when their turn indicators were so seldom used. I had no idea there was an option to not use them.

My father taught us to drive, and he had four edicts:

You can’t go faster than the guy in front of you.

If you can read the license at 65 mph, you’re too close.

Always be aware of what everyone is doing.

And be damn sure everyone knows what you are doing.

Jaye Baptie, Seattle