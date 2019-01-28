What a shocker! After covering the voting issue for years, the monthly construction process and now the daily impact of the viaduct closure, how in the world does the state have money or the need to spend to advertise the new tunnel?
What an absolute waste of public funds that could have better served people with basic needs of nourishment, shelter and care.
Matt Gregory, Kirkland
