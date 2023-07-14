Re: “Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre” [July 9, Nation]:

I was so upset and saddened to read the article on how Judge Caroline Wall threw out the lawsuit seeking reparations for the heinous1921 Tusla Race Massacre. Hundreds of Black Americans were murdered by a white mob aided by public officials who provided firearms and ammunition to the mob, with the Oklahoma National Guard participating in the mass arrest of residents of the Greenwood District of Tulsa.

For the three survivors of the massacre who are over 100 years old and sued with the hope of seeing some semblance of justice in their lifetimes: Lessie Benningfield Randle, Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis, I want to assure you that your efforts were not in vain.

Those of us who continue working for what is best about our country — versus what is worst — will remember your names. You will go down in history as standing up to blatant injustice and fighting the good fight.

I can hardly wait to buy Fletcher’s memoir about surviving the massacre when it becomes available in August. Thank you for writing it so we can learn more about what happened.

Annette Peizer, Seattle