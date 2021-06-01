Re: “At century mark, Tulsa Race Massacre’s wounds still unhealed” [May 28, Nation]:

I studied Black history in the 1970s. I was teacher/librarian in a large urban all-Black high school in Los Angeles. I wanted to know and understand my kids’ history. The more I knew, the angrier I got.

I never knew about Tulsa. Howard Zinn, in his revised and much acclaimed 1996 “A People’s History of the U.S.,” never mentioned Tulsa. It was a buried history, one of so many in the painful history of non-European Americans.

Now, as I watch the struggles over investigating the Jan. 6 riot, I can better understand how something so important, so powerful, can happen.

Burying Tulsa’s history must be the last of what has been commonplace. And understanding Tulsa must lead the way to other reparations throughout our land.

Judith Markoff Hansen, Seattle