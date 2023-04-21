It’s tulip and daffodil time again in Skagit County, and once again tourists are flocking to view the beautiful Skagit Valley.

However, there is a downside to popularity of the beauty — traffic. It is not just increased traffic on our roads, which we expect, but the rudeness or cluelessness of many motorists stopping either partially or completely in the road to view the flowers. Oftentimes roads are blocked in both directions as flower tourists stop, open doors and meander about in the road, which results in the road being blocked to through traffic in both directions. “No Parking Anytime” signs are routinely ignored as well as “No Trespassing” signs put up by farmers to keep people from entering the fields and trampling flowers.

We enjoy the beauty as well, but please remember, people live here. We have doctor’s appointments, shopping and all the rest that goes with living. Come, enjoy, but respect those of us who live here as you would expect us to respect your neighborhoods.

Rick Dole, La Conner