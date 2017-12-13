Apparently, conservatives fear higher education and would make it even costlier than it is already [“Grad students can change the world, but not if GOP has its way.”
Meanwhile, Germany values education and offers tuition-free undergraduate and postgraduate programs to American students, hoping they will stay and contribute to that country’s economy.
Is this another effort to dumb down U.S. citizens so that we can elect another president with a fourth-grade-level vocabulary?
Barbara Dahl, Seattle
