“Many are called, but few are chosen” (Matthew 22:2). I would suggest an addendum: “All are called but few choose.”

We come into this world implicitly called to be fair, generous, loving and forgiving. But few actively choose this invitation in support of our shared humanity. There is another invitation that is especially critical for forgiveness — the ability to say, “I’m sorry.”

There are many reasons why Washington, D.C., is a mess. People who claim to be adults can’t say, “I am really sorry,” and others can’t say, “Thank you. It’s OK.”

The inability to forgive or express sorrow, lest one look weak, has broader ramifications: the potential for unbridled anger. The ancient Romans offer a grim model of partisan politics that fomented so much anger and fear of losing face that the result was a number of civil wars and the emergence of autocracy.

Genuine forgiveness and heartfelt sorrow are so healing. Few choose.

James Clauss, Seattle