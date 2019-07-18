Why did President Donald Trump decide to criticize President Obama rather than leave the country when he disagreed with Obama’s policies and priorities?

Trump should realize his logic cuts both ways. When he objects to people criticizing his priorities and policies, he is being hypocritical by suggesting that they should leave the country.

I understand there are political judo moves that involve saying things one does not really believe, but he seems to be taking these methods to new heights and using them to divide us Americans from each other.

Joe Schneider, Seattle