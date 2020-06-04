Re: “Crisis demands Congress check Trump’s leadership failure” [June 1, Opinion]:

As the editorial states, President Donald Trump has failed this country in so many ways, sowing dissension and distrust, promoting misinformation and lies, and showing no genuine concern for the needs and feelings of the people of our nation.

Congress has been complicit in these acts by failing to criticize or act as an equal branch of government. We need Congress to censure Trump’s irresponsible and outrageous behavior, and it must address the problems of inequality and racial prejudice that have been overlooked for too long.

Susan and Russell Goedde, Seattle