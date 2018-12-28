I am both saddened and alarmed at President Donald Trump’s statement on his visit to Iraq.

We were never suckers! We’ve had presidents who have done the best they could with what they knew at the time. It is an embarrassment that Trump made that statement in front of our military personnel.

For the sake of our country and our allies, the president should stop tweeting and let wise officials run the government as they have for many years before 2017.

Joyce Ptolemy, Bothell