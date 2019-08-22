Truly, on numerous days, hours and even minutes, President Donald Trump says outrageous things through voice or tweets. His line “any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty” is horrid and has put me through the roof.

How dare he say this? How dare he demean the Jewish population? I am just so appalled that he is allowed to say what spews out of his mouth. I can only imagine how others feel who are targeted. But now, for me, he has hit my religion and me personally. I am so upset, I don’t even know where to put this anger. One can only hope that in 2020 he will be gone and out of the public domain forever.

Wendy Wands, Woodinville