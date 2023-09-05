By
The Seattle Times

Re: “With trials and primaries, Trump faces March Madness. Here’s what’s happening in all the cases” [Sept. 4, Nation & World]:

I’m so glad to learn that the trial of former President Donald Trump in Georgia will be televised. I think all trials with great public interest or impact should be televised. Why not? Is this left over from the old days when flash bulbs were needed? With today’s technology it should be easy to broadcast the proceedings with no disruption to the court.

When other countries hold trials in secret we are rightly suspicious. Let’s let our own courts see the light of day.

Kathleen Blanton, Maple Valley

