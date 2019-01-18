Re: “Trump denies jet for Pelosi troop visit”:

Wow. I’m about to agree (sort of) with President Donald Trump for nixing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip.

This trip was no less wasteful than the border wall that started this imbroglio. There are professionals doing the information gathering that this boondoggle was supposed to accomplish.

Nancy, no trip. Donald, no wall. Both of you go to your rooms. And no allowance until you do. Oh, I forgot. The rest of us have to keep paying taxes. I guess you get your allowance after all.

Joseph Hampton, Bainbridge Island