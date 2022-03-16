Re: “Electrify diesel trucks serving the ports to build a cleaner supply chain” [March 7, Opinion]:

We share state Rep. David Hackney’s concern for the environment, but he ignores the technological and financial challenges associated with truck electrification. The trucking industry is actively pursuing multiple initiatives to develop electric trucks to supplant diesel-engine vehicles. Payload and range capabilities remain a significant barrier. Infrastructure is needed to quickly charge these new vehicles. Their resale value remains unknown. We must answer these questions before electric trucks can displace diesel.

On a good day, it takes 90 minutes to turn a truck on port property; wait times can be exacerbated by multiple factors outside the driver’s control. The trucks serving our ports are cleaner than ever. In fact, they cannot serve a port terminal without proof the vehicle is compliant with the Northwest Seaport Alliance’s Clean Truck Program and meeting Environmental Protection Agency standards. And more changes are in progress under the Alliance’s Northwest Ports Clean Air Strategy, requiring zero-emission vehicles serving the ports by 2050.

Nearly 80% of Washington communities depend exclusively on trucking to move their goods. Zero emissions, less maintenance and better reliability than diesel trucks are goals we all support. Suggesting otherwise ignores the good work currently underway to meet these objectives.

Sheri Call, president/CEO, Washington Trucking Association, Olympia