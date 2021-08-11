Re: “This tribe has lived on the coast of Washington for thousands of years. Now climate change is forcing it uphill” [Aug. 9, Environment]:

The truth of being known and heard creates safe and healthy communities.

U.S. Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland did just that as she toured the Quinault Indian Nation and met with other Northwest tribal nations.

Far too long have our communities’ concerns been overlooked and dismissed. To have an official on the inside of government who understands the obstacles and the needs of our communities firsthand has been long overdue. The treaties made with Washington state were far short in the preservation and protection of Native communities. Native populations have been invisible, neither seen, heard nor appreciated.

Finally we have a positive ear who listens, and has knowledge and the foresight to help right wrongs and provide equity.

Aleda Enright (Lummi/Tlingit), Woodinville