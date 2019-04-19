I am deeply grieved to read “Thousands of trees will fall to make way for light-rail line to Lynnwood” [NWTuesday, April 16]. Can you imagine how much less CO2 will be taken out of the air as a result?

This line of trees forms a barrier between the highway and the cities alongside it, filtering out gases and particulates from emission exhaust that might adversely affect them. As a consequence, the health of those communities will be impacted.

And besides, we are putting in light rail so that people will stop using their cars, hence why not run it directly on Interstate 5.

How much longer can we continue to eliminate sources that reduce CO2 before we reach a “tipping point”?

Ron DiGiacomo, Seattle