Re: “Yes, Seattle, we can have both housing and trees” [Aug. 14, Local News]:

Three suggestions to help accomplish the goal of providing both housing and trees for Seattle:

Make a real canopy protection ordinance requiring design approval for multifamily housing on single family lots to be based in part on how much the designs protect existing significant trees.

This new ordinance should also require that the designs leave sufficient ground space so that newly planted trees can really take root. Trees cannot grow tall and strong when completely squeezed by impermeable surfaces.

Finally, permitting for multihousing development projects should drop the existing provision that the developer can build all market rate, i.e., expensive, housing as long as the developer contributes money to build moderate- and low-income housing elsewhere. This provision has been used to crowd treeless, lower-income housing into areas of high minority population largely in the south part of the city and is helping to create the mess of dangerous canopy inequity we as a city now find ourselves facing.

Instead, permitting by the Seattle Department of Construction & Inspections should require that each multifamily housing project include some lower- and moderate-income housing on the site proposed for development. This change would help provide more canopy equity in the future.

Katherine Landolt, Seattle