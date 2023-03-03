Re: “What happened to more than 200 acres of city’s tree canopy” [March 2, A1]:

Regarding the loss of tree canopy in Seattle, a significant factor is that many homeowners are removing trees from their planting strips without getting the required permit to do so.

Even when notified of this problem, city arborists do not follow up to ensure that the tree is replanted, as is also required. Perhaps they need more staff so that they can do a better job of enforcing the regulations.

Bob Knudson, Seattle