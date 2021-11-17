Re: “Winter Travel” [Nov. 14]:

I’m disappointed that The Seattle Times would print a Travel section promoting overseas adventures when the recent climate talks in Glasgow made it clear that the burning of fossil fuels — including those used in air travel — contribute to greenhouse gasses.

We all have to rethink our individual responsibility for our own carbon footprint. Flying to Paris or Baja California or Tanzania should no longer be considered getaways for those who can afford such luxury trips. We need to reduce the number of flights, not increase them. Only a few will be able to afford such travel, but their jet emissions will affect all of us. We need to change our fundamental thinking about how we as individuals impact the planet and the lives of the next generation.

The Seattle Times should thoughtfully consider how to help us assume new attitudes with less emphasis on luxury pleasures.

Diane Steen, Seattle