Re: “State officials promote Washington climate laws in Glasgow” [Nov. 11, A1]:

The Seattle Times recently listed a number of elected persons from Washington who attended the climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. These included state Sen. Reuven Carlyle, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Gov. Jay Inslee (along with his nine-person entourage).

I would like to be told — no, we all should insist that we be told — how these climate conference attendees from Washington state offset the environmental cost (including transportation) of their trips. If they don’t tell us, we are forced to conclude that they are the “do what I say, not what I do” type of environmental hypocrites.

Donald Janssen, Seattle