Re: “WA loses ground in bike ranking, despite new state investments” [April 30, Local News]:

The story on bicycle-infrastructure funding claims Republican transportation leaders in the state House and Senate viewed such funding as a lower priority and argued more should be spent on road maintenance. That oversimplifies Republican concerns.

Readers also should know Democratic transportation leaders behind the “Move Ahead Washington” package chose not to involve Republicans. That helps explain why the package does not adequately address transportation needs statewide yet raises the cost of driving — and even authorizes a local option sales-tax increase.

Republicans, meanwhile, advocated for a long-term funding solution that would have generated even more money for transportation investments without needing new taxes or fees.

Rather than spend enough money to complete all of the needed projects to improve highways and bridges in our state that are used by a very high number of people, Democrats have chosen to focus instead on spending millions and millions on projects benefiting people in the Puget Sound region. This choice by the majority party leaves many drivers throughout our state behind, especially rural drivers. Is this the majority party’s idea of “One Washington”?

State Sen. John Braun, 20th District, Senate Republican Leader, and state Sen. Curtis King, 14th District, Ranking Republican, Senate Transportation Committee, Olympia