Re: “Commission delivers final message: State needs a new airport” [July 19, A1]:

The solution to transportation woes in our region is high-speed rail, modern bullet trains that are electric, solar powered, use cleaner energy, and which are better for our climate in terms of air and noise pollution.

Our vision for future travel must include a high-speed rail system. Governors across our states and leaders of federal transportation systems must be visionary and look at how other developed nations are incorporating high-speed rail into a comprehensive transportation infrastructure.

Deborah Roberts, Tumwater