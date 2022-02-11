The recent opinion piece claiming, “We can modernize WA transportation priorities without raising the gas tax,” is misleading both in the source of the taxes and in how the money is spent [Feb. 9, Opinion].

First, while it is theoretically true that we can address transportation issues without raising the gas tax, the proposal doesn’t do that. The funding comes from the new carbon tax, which is a direct tax on gasoline. According to the Legislature’s own fiscal reports, the tax will start at 18 cents per gallon next year, increasing to 30 cents per gallon in 2030.

Second, it is not “modernizing” to funnel millions into inflexible, fixed rail and old hub-and-spoke transit systems that fewer people are using. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated existing travel trends, as many people shifted to working from home, and many others stopped taking public transit due to health concerns. Meanwhile, the federal government continued sending massive cash infusions to keep transit agencies operational, despite agencies serving substantially fewer people.

A modern transportation budget would move away from funding rail and legacy transit systems and incentivize transit agencies to innovate and adapt to our rapidly changing transportation landscape.

Todd Myers, environmental director, Washington Policy Center