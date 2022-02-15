By
The Seattle Times

Re: “WA Democrats propose $16B for transportation, hoping to boost highways, transit and ferries” [Feb. 8, Local News]:

Sixteen billion dollars for highways and transportation is an enormous expenditure that neglects the needs of our most precious resource, our children. Education is chronically underfunded in Washington, and our children are at risk in school buildings that desperately need repair and replacement. Every time I drive in Washington, I recognize the need for road improvements, but where are our state’s priorities? Let’s serve a large piece of that huge pie to benefit our children.

Robert Hauck, Shoreline

