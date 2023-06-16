Re: “NIMBYism overburdens America’s best airport” [June 9, Opinion]:

Pierce County residents and leaders said “not in my backyard” to a new greenfield airport to protect the health of our people, air, water and land. Transport is our greatest polluter, especially airplanes and diesel trucks. The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission was tasked to find an aviation solution to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport crowding so it did not recommend the best transport solution: more trains, like the rest of the world.

Although the Washington State Department of Transportation and the 2023 Legislature inexplicably refused to apply for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for expanded regional rail, as many other states eagerly did, they did task the new airport working group to consider broader transport solutions than just new airports. Good start, but not enough.

Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility, Climate Rail Alliance and Solutionary Rail oppose new airports in Washington, and call to immediately mode-shift passengers and freight from planes and lanes onto clean efficient electric trains. Despite news of recent derailments, rail is safer than cars, per passenger mile traveled.

We can support good health by making smart transport decisions. The 2024 Legislature must fund more trains, not more planes and lanes.

Breck Lebegue, M.D., MPH, Steilacoom