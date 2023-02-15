In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden mentioned ensuring that transgender youth “can live with safety and dignity.” We need to do more to live up to this statement.

According to Track Trans Legislation, nearly 200 anti-trans bills are currently pending across dozens of states (blue and red). Here in Washington, House Bill 1214 (misleadingly titled “Enacting the protecting children’s bodies act”) aims to ban “gender transition procedures” (i.e. gender-affirming care) for any state resident under 18, including reversible procedures such as puberty-blocking prescriptions.

Many people who aren’t trans or don’t have a loved one who is trans might believe that youth can wait until adulthood to begin transitioning. Do you remember the discomfort and anxiety of going through puberty? Imagine that experience and being forced to mature into what you knew was the wrong body. Could you survive that? Many trans youth do not, resorting to suicide in the face of agonizing dissonance between a core piece of their identity and the physical reality of their body.

If we as a state truly care about the health and well-being of all young people, then we will tell lawmakers that HB 1214 must not pass.

Kathryn Walton-Elliott, Olympia