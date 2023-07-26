Re: “At Seattle’s APEC summit, TPP should be a priority” [July 24, Opinion]:

The editorial board blithely and misleadingly assert that the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) would have “strengthened environmental protections.”

On the contrary, under TPP foreign megacorporations could sue U.S. state or federal governments in private trade tribunals — not in state or federal courts — to overturn environmental regulations that allegedly diminish expected corporate profits. Laws that our elected representatives passed to protect America’s land, air, water and food from imported toxins, for example, could be ignored with impunity by a foreign corporate polluter who demonstrates that compliance would harm its bottom line.

These provisions must be negotiated out of any amended TPP to be considered at the Seattle summit. How truly tragic it would be to surrender to foreign profiteers our own authority to protect the health of Americans and the quality of our environment.

Stephen Rosenman, Mercer Island