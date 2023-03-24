Re: “The Seattle seesaw: Traffic tickets from police have dropped 90%” [March 15, Local News]:

The walk light had turned green 10 seconds before, but stepping into the crosswalk, I was nearly flattened by the driver whizzing through the red light at 60 mph. Biking around Green Lake, I barely dodged the driver ramming straight at me through the flimsy posts of the new “protected” bike lane, unprovoked. Biking to work, I just managed to avoid the motorcycle police officer speeding around a blind corner into oncoming traffic. And those were just my close calls from a recent week.

Beware of minimizing the growing violence on Seattle’s roads by referring to the often glorified Wild West. Columnist Danny Westneat importantly highlighted our city’s declining traffic enforcement, but this trend has deadlier outcomes than fewer distracted driving citations. While stop signs are ignored, red lights are optional and speed limits are doubled, we will continue to lose loved ones to Seattle’s streets.

We cannot depend on safe street design “theories” and “principles” to save peoples’ lives. That walk light was installed four months ago. That bike lane was completed one month ago. Both were designed to improve safety. Enforcement shapes behaviors, and behaviors determine safety. However, to that speeding motorcycle officer: Please behave while enforcing.

Adam Ellner, Seattle