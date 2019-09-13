Re: “Despite rampant rule-breaking by Seattle drivers, fewer tickets issued”:

I am a Seattle native and driving instructor in this city, and I have only seen the behavior of other drivers getting worse over the years. It seems to me the Seattle Police Department has its priorities backward. Multiple studies — some cited in an August 2017 FYI Guy column — have shown that when drivers see traffic laws being enforced, they start driving better. With better driving there are fewer collisions and, consequently, less need for SPD resources to be devoted to them.

How about having private security companies work the parades and special events, and the Seattle Fire Department — well suited for this — dealing with collisions? The SPD Traffic Enforcement Unit can then be directed to enforcing the law which, I believe, should have always been a top priority.

Christian Holtz, Seattle