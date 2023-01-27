I could not disagree more with the writer of the letter “Hit-and-run accidents: Case-by-case basis” [Jan. 20, Northwest Voices]:

As a cyclist/driver myself, I understand that my degree of responsibility for other road users’ safety shifts depending on which mode of transportation I’m taking.

It’s basic physics: Greater mass plus higher speed equals more intense force of impact. When I’m driving a car, I’m carrying more weight and traveling at higher speeds. If I slip up for even one second and lose control of the vehicle, I could do tremendous harm to other road users.

I agree that we all have a responsibility to follow traffic laws. I also agree that lights and reflective clothing can be helpful.

However, to quote the Urban Phoenix blog: “Asking pedestrians and cyclists to take precautions to protect themselves without placing the enormity of responsibility on drivers who pilot vehicles that are hundreds of times the weight and size is absolutely ridiculous, and tantamount to victim shaming.”

The real onus should be on municipal engineers to design road infrastructure that keeps all users safe. In parts of Europe and Asia, any traffic collision is considered a failure of engineering. It’s way past time that we reckon the same.

Ron Martin-Dent, Tacoma