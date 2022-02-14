By
The Seattle Times

Re: “Drivers are getting fewer tickets even as WA traffic goes back to normal. Why?” [Feb. 13, Law & Justice]:

While many valid reasons for the lack of enforcement exist, the numbers are alarming. Most noticeable to me on my time on Interstate 90, Washington 18 and other roads I frequent is the egregious number of speeders and reckless drivers.

I mean, when I am doing 72 mph in a 60 zone (yes, I’m one too) and am being tailgated, or have to speed up to 80 mph to pass a semi going downhill, I long for the day when a trooper or local police was there to cite the most extreme violator.

Jerry LaRocca, Snoqualmie

