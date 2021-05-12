I agree with John Carlson’s Op-Ed “Reopen Washington now.” If you don’t want a COVID-19 vaccine and you become ill, that’s a risk you decided to take.

However, he ignores a salient fact. It is quite possible that our health care system could be overwhelmed by unvaccinated people becoming ill. Reopening must balance this possibility against individual choice because vaccinated people who have other health conditions can be affected if our health care system is overwhelmed.

We must rely upon the opinions of our knowledgeable health care experts, as reopening decisions are made.

Stan Kehl, Seattle