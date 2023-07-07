Re: “Seattle ranked among the Top 10 park systems in the United States” [July 2, Northwest]:

It’s gratifying that Seattle’s park system is ranked among the Top 10 in the United States, and that about 99% of Seattle residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park regardless of age, income level or race. Access to parks is vital.

However, accessibility and inclusivity of parks and playgrounds are equally important. They must be open and accommodating to all those with disabilities, who include about 25% of the nation’s population, from children in wheelchairs like my grandson to aging seniors like me.

If Seattle Parks and Recreation plans to add up to 10 new play areas in the next five years, and to renovate many existing ones, it must meet the highest possible standards with ramps, soft surfaces, accessible playground equipment and other inclusive features.

It can be done, as we proved in Mercer Island’s Mercerdale Park playground, which opened last year. A volunteer coalition of citizens worked closely with city staff, the mayor and elected City Council members to make this a state-of-the-art playground that is now filled with happy children, parents, nannies and grandparents. All parks and playgrounds should be like this one.

John Hamer, Mercer Island