Re: “Trump pushes to allow new logging in Alaska’s Tongass National Fores” [Aug. 28, A1]:

The Oval Office’s instruction to exempt Alaska’s 16.7 mile acre Tongass National Forest from logging restrictions, opening up mining, logging of old-growth forest and undercutting the “roadless rule” is outrageous.

This decision impacts critical habitat for black bear and jeopardizes West Coast salmon runs. This action to open logging would provide only 1% of Southeast Alaska jobs — a pittance, compared to the importance of this temperate rainforest, and the animal species and salmon that depend on it.

This administration’s attack on the environment, especially in Alaska with the recent horrifying approval of mining in Bristol Bay, must be stopped. I urge our U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, to act to prevent this action against the Tongass. Our lands, with their rich and critical tree, animal and fish species, must be preserved. Each new approval to log, mine and develop these valuable lands threatens all other existing pristine and protected lands.

This decision must not move forward. We must stand against greed, money and rampant development.

Pam O’Sullivan, Edmonds