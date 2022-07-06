With the recent 50th anniversary of Title IX, the landmark legislation giving girls and women equal opportunity in education and sports, I would like to share my Title IX story.

The year was 1972, and the track and field North-South meet for Seattle Metro League sports was held at Shoreline High School. The girls and boys meet was held together. Frank Inslee, our current governor’s father, was athletic director for Seattle Public Schools. The girls team at Shoreline was deep that year and expected to win multiple events (which it did).

The boys were awarded medals for first, second and third place. And the girls? Nothing! No medals, no ribbons, nada! Apparently, the meet directors didn’t think the girls side of the meet was important enough.

I won four events that day. I’m still waiting for my medals.

Gayle Hawney Krona, Seattle