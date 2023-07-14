Re: “Seattle’s tipping epidemic” [July 8, Opinion]:

I am normally a big fan of David Horsey’s cartoons and political opinions, but this bashing of food service tipping is off.

Most bagel joints are also espresso joints — tipping has always been acceptable at a business like that. Most espresso/bagel joints and all of the stadiums in Seattle have tip pools. The tips are shared equally among the wait/counter staff. As a cashier/beer vendor at both T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field, I often wonder how much influence Horsey has had on the customer who hits “skip” on the touch screen when purchasing beer from a vendor lugging around 40-55 pounds of beer and ice up and down stadium steps.

I am a 57-year-old woman and maybe cracking a 24 ounce can of beer that has an inflated price to help pay our multimillion dollar players doesn’t seem worth the tip, but targeting food and beverage servers on this issue fails to see the big picture.

Danielle K. Gehl, Seattle