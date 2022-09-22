Re: “Help! Tipping in Seattle has become a psychological minefield” [Sept. 22, Local News]:

I would like to relate a recent experience in Sitka, Alaska, and give a shout out to a lovely restaurant there called Beak. It was recommended by a friend who said Beak didn’t accept tips. I was intrigued.

The waitperson confirmed the policy, saying that the owner paid staff a fair living wage. She also told me that, if a tip is left, the money is combined with other tips, and the staff decides to which local charity to donate the money. As for the food and service, excellent.

Charles Stump, Everett