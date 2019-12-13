Re: “Seattle to let Northlake village stay open until March” [Dec. 6, A12]:

It must be noted that Nickelsville’s communities of campers and tiny houses are governed by a tried and true, years-old practice of democratic self-management, which tends to support morale, dignity and smooth operation better than governance by another agency.

The Northlake village is not a careless collection of troglodytes backhanding the Low Income Housing Initiative’s (LIHI’s) case management and the city’s support but a community attempting to hold onto their practice and principles under pressure from LIHI and the city to give them up.

Seattle and LIHI should honor this model and work in good faith with self-managed efforts.

Janet Van Fleet, Seattle