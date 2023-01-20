Re: “The story of Seattle’s homeless shelters that are without a home” [Jan. 14, Local News]:

There are 71 insulated tiny homes, with flooring, heat, lights and bright paint, just sitting there in The Hope Factory. How can any person claim that these are not dignified enough or that they are shacks? As if the tents that we see all over the city, covered in tarp (or not) with trash surrounding them, are dignified? How dare Seattle, which has a homeless emergency, have these homes sitting in a warehouse and not being used?

At the high school where I work as a care team liaison for our families in need, I recently had a mom visit our pantry, and she said that she would give anything to have a tiny home of her own, instead of the subsidized apartment she and her daughter are living in.

I am outraged that we have the means to give those who are homeless their dignity by living independently in tiny homes, and the homes just sit there empty.

Wendy Wands, Woodinville