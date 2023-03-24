Re: “Permanent daylight saving time: The clock is ticking in Congress” [March 10, Nation & World]:

Once again, permanent daylight saving time rears its ugly head, ignoring that it was tried as recently as 1974 and repealed a year later amid public outcry.

Energy savings have been long debunked. Today, the prime advocates are brick-and-mortar and recreational businesses hoping for more commercial activity. As much as I favor buying local, much shopping these days occurs online. With some companies having flexible hours and more employees working from home, people can adjust recreation schedules.

Those with no chance to adjust are public schoolchildren. Studies show there are better outcomes if schools start later, and some schools have adjusted start times accordingly. Why, then, are we considering forcing our children to get up at zero dark thirty throughout the winter months, nearly half the school year?

Permanent daylight saving time would be an assault on everyone’s physical and mental health, especially schoolchildren. But schoolchildren don’t have lobbyists. It is embarrassing that the usually reasonable U.S. Sen. Patty Murray sponsored the Sunshine Protection Act with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Congress should end the insanity now by going to permanent standard time, the proven healthiest of all options.

Vincent Fratello, Bellevue