Re: “Make standard time permanent” [March 10, Opinion]:

I would like to second William F. Shughart II’s Op-Ed. We are already getting used to longer days and are adjusting gradually. Continuing in standard time is very natural; it is the disruption at both ends of daylight saving time that is very hard on our bodies and well-being.

If we must do away with the time change, I vote for staying with standard time

Connie Colgan, Seattle