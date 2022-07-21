Re: “WA schools chief wants to sever connection between timber sales, K-12 construction” [July 19, Local News]:

Kudos to Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal for proposing that timber harvests be better managed and that sales money generated be directed to rural areas.

City people ourselves, we’ve traveled multiple times to all 39 counties for birding. It was heartbreaking to see an entire forested hillside near Cathlamet stripped clean for school construction, but equally heartbreaking to know that their high school hasn’t had extensive upgrade since the 1970s.

These rural areas, so much less populated than our urban areas and with lower property values, simply cannot raise the funds to keep their school modernized and safe. Directing timber-sales funds to the areas where they occur is simply logical and fair.

Penny Koyama, Bothell