Re: “102-acre King County timber sale paused as politicians air climate concerns” [July 29, Local News]:

Seattle Times reporter Daniel Beekman writes that the timber industry lobbying group the American Forest Resource Council believes blocking the logging of mature forests, like the forest in the Wishbone timber sale, will force developers to “use more carbon-intensive building materials like concrete and steel.” This claim by industry is a red herring. The carbon storage benefits of wood products have been grossly exaggerated by the timber industry. Clear-cutting mature forests and milling trees into paper and wood products results in the rapid release of most of the original forest’s stored carbon. Scientists have found that young plantations are net carbon emitters for the first 10-20 years after being clear-cut.

Mature forests excel at capturing and storing carbon for long periods of time, keeping it out of the atmosphere and thereby mitigating global climate change. Research from 2018 shows that mature and old-growth forests continue to act as net carbon sinks even into their old age, meaning they continue to sequester and store more carbon than they emit.

I am glad that some members of the Metropolitan King County Council have joined in this fight for the legacy forests. I hope the commissioner of public lands is listening.

Jane Hutchings, Seattle