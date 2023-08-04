Re: “Controversial WA timber sale near Elwha River rankles conservationists, Port Angeles leaders” [July 30, Environment]:

As a scientist with specialized knowledge of the impacts of forestry, I professionally interacted with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for dozens of years. And I will concede, they are consistent — when it comes to trees, DNR does stand for Department of Nothing Remains.

A diverse group (city officials, tribes, conservationists, humans …) is united in opposition to a clear-cut that will worsen an existing and increasing drought threatening hard-earned salmon gains in the Elwha River, following the removal of the dams. They sensibly ask for a delay to better understand the impacts to preserve water quantity, quality and the hard-earned salmon habitat. This, the area DNR official proclaims, “is not something that we see as a worthwhile investment.”

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, who now has her eyes on the governor’s race, leads the DNR. On the campaign trail she routinely professes her love of old-growth forests yet spares no effort to liquidate 100-plus-year-old trees that are old growth in all but name. I hope voters keep this in mind.

Paul Kennard, Seattle