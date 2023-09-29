Re: “Seattle’s bid to replace downtown retail with housing triggers debate” [Sept. 26, Business]:

As homeowners in a century old landmark residence in the Third Avenue upzone, my neighbors and I noted the article reported on every perspective but our own, despite residents’ many public comments.

For 43 years, we’ve balanced historic preservation with preserving downtown housing that’s affordable for people of diverse backgrounds, ages and incomes.

The upzone changes code to allow adjacent development to build 5 feet from primary windows. Of the 12 parcels in the upzone, we’re the only one faced with this potential.

Acknowledging the impact, city planners drafted a technical amendment retaining the current 15 feet separation for light, air, emergency access and building maintenance.

No one in the mayor’s office or council would sponsor it.

Advertising

To revive Third Avenue, every building there needs to succeed. Ultimately, this legislation could make us less viable to continue as we are.

Throughout Seattle, the city’s embrace of speculative investment is coming at the expense of existing affordable housing.

There are now 130 units of middle income and affordable housing in the upzone. The city estimates over the next 20 years two market-rate projects will add 10 to 20 affordable units. The question is, how many will be lost from redevelopment?

Megan Kruse, Seattle