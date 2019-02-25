Bravo for Leonard Pitts’ column about America thinking big.

We need to regain our vision and hope for the great potential this country has had from its revolutionary beginning. Of course the Green New Deal is unrealistic, and the details will not happen very soon, if ever. But that’s not the point. It is finally a vision of, and a legislative hope for, so much that we need to do and aspire to.

They are big changes we need to make, with resolve and responsibility. Let the dialogue involve us all, without rancor.

Bill Burley, Mount Vernon