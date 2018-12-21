Re: “Would a $2 billion gas-to-methanol plant in Washington state help combat climate change?”:

While NW Innovation Works, the company that hopes to develop the Kalama methanol plant, has painted a rosy picture of methane being better than coal, they are not thinking of today’s reality.

The gigantic proposed Kalama methanol plant must be examined in the light of this October’s report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. That report projects a very short window (possibly only 12 years) in which we (the people of the world) must drastically reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. Building a huge plant that might not come online for another four years and would have a very long life span makes no sense. And to produce what? More plastic in China.

The Port of Kalama, Cowlitz County and Gov. Jay Inslee need to look far beyond the immediate desires for commercial development and foresee the damage to the climate, the state and the Columbia River that the plant would create far into the future.

Deborah Stewart, Seattle