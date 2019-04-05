I guess I am a relic of the past. I was raised to hug and touch as a way of communicating human magnetism. I know that some people don’t like to be touched. For those who want a sphere of “personal space,” that should be respected. I know that sometimes people touch with an ulterior motive. That might be assault.

The first class I taught at Highline College was the Law of Business Associations. At the end of the quarter, a lady who was a couple years older than me came up after class to ask, “Can I give you a hug?” I said, “Maybe out of the classroom, because I don’t want to be accused of fraternization.” She waited outside the door of the classroom and gave me a hug.

Many of my clients want a hug from me, more as a way of comfort and reassurance than about our relationship. Sometimes a simple embrace means a lot.

My generation is slowly fading into the past. I just hope that human touching does not.

Roy Brewer, Des Moines