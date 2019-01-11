I was disappointed by Rep. Adam Smith’s recent comments.

I had really hoped Rep. Smith would be less partisan and sensational (as has been his trademark). Why is it necessary to paint this issue as racist? Why not discuss the real problems we have in controlling illegal entry into our country; in preventing the trafficking of children and women across our borders; in reducing the flow of illegal drugs; and in reducing the number of criminals?

Why are those of us who are concerned about these things called racist or anti-immigrant? I am neither of these.

It would help all of us if the discussion and our representatives sought to find compromise that addressed these issues rather than calling each other names.

John Hankerson, Sammamish