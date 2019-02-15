It was with sincere regret I read the article detailing the deaths of 1,600 dairy cattle in the Yakima Valley.

These farmers should be carefully observed to make sure they provide the utmost care for these animals (who should not be labeled as property). I watched my grandfather provide this human care to his cattle growing up in Walla Walla. I have seen dairy farmers who still continue to use chains on their dairy cattle, creating severe sores around their neck and face. I have also seen the use of these chains on newborn calves.

There needs to be accountability and punishment for such abuse.

Patricia Schoch, Shoreline